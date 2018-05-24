Amazon's Map Tracking feature lets you stalk your delivery driver

Business Insider says you'll get access to live tracking when your driver only has fewer than 10 stops left before reaching your location. It shows you their estimated time of arrival and how many deliveries they have left before they arrive. Since you can see the driver's every movement, it raises concerns about security and privacy -- someone could order an item just to see which houses near them have gotten packages they could steal off porches. It sounds like a useful tool, however, if you're out of the house and want to make sure you're there to receive your package or that the driver truly made a stop at your place.

Well played, @amazon Putting a live update of where my packages are so that I can obsessively check my deliveries and open your app more. Smart. #hotpeppers #VitaminD pic.twitter.com/yiQWvfNiuF — Brandon | This Is Tech Today - YouTube (@thisistechtoday) May 23, 2018