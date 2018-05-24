Sinemia lets you book movie tickets the minute you sign up

The prediction of MoviePass's demise have been coming in from all corners, but competitor Sinemia is just adding features to make it more attractive. Today, the company announced that it is introducing Sinemia Cardless, which allows subscribers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia to reserve movie tickets without a physical membership card. This feature will mainly be aimed at those who have signed up for the service but haven't yet received a card in the mail; they won't have to wait in order to use their membership benefits.
All customers have to do is select a movie, showing and seats in advance through the Sinemia app. They can then use digital one-time payment information that is associated with their account to complete the transaction. It should be noted that MoviePass does not support e-ticketing or advance seat selection at any major theater chains. The site's FAQ lists "Goodrich Quality Theaters, Studio Movie Grill, B&B Theatres, and MJR Theatres" as the theaters that accept this feature through MoviePass.
While MoviePass offers unlimited 2D movies for $9.95 a month (a plan that disappeared for new subscribers for awhile but came back after public outcry), Sinemia offers one 2D movie per month for $4.99. The plans go up from there. It's not the unlimited movie tickets at a price that seems too good to be true, but let's face it -- it probably is.