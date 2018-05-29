PlayStation’s annual sale includes a very blue PS4 and ‘God of War’

Oh, and if you were worried about its styling being too subtle, the iconic square, cross, triangle and circle symbols are emblazoned in gold on the console's topside. The gold continues on the DualShock 4 controller's touchpad. The blue PS4 will cost you $299.99, and if you'd rather have extra power rather than style, you'll be able to pick up a PS4 Pro for $50 more.

In other hardware deals, all colors of DualShock 4 gamepads will be on sale for $39.99, the PSVR Aim controller will temporarily cost $49.99, PSVR bundles start at $199.99 and a two-pack of PS Move controllers (for VR use) will run you $79.99.

How about software, you know, the reasons why we buy consoles in the first place? The newly released God of War is getting a $10 markdown to $49.99 and MLB The Show 18 will cost $39.99. Last year's Horizon Zero Dawn, the Shadow of the Colossus remaster, Gran Turismo Sport and PSVR shooter Farpoint will all be priced at $19.99. And if you need to renew your PlayStation Plus subscription, those will be $10 off ($49.99) during the promotion.

Honestly, there's something here for everyone. If you've been meaning to catch up on Sony's killer lineup of exclusive software on the cheap, this is a solid way to do it. More than that, it could be the perfect time to jump into PSVR. The discounts on the hardware make it cheaper than ever, and now there's a variety of quality, distinct software titles available as well.