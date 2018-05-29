Sony's new mirrorless camera EVF is 60 percent sharper

The displays, which have 1.6 times the resolution of the last model, will be used on "high-end cameras that demand extremely high image quality," Sony said. You can also expect to see them on augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) headsets. The high refresh rate should be particularly helpful when shooting 4K video on mirrorless cameras, and will also reduce motion sickness and image artifacts in VR.

Sony-manufactured EVFs are used on most other mirrorless cameras, including models from Fujifilm, Panasonic and others. So, the arrival of a crucial new component clearly designed for flagship cameras will no doubt set off speculation as to which models will get it and when.

Sony's A7S III video-centric camera is due to arrive soon, and given the ship date, reinforces rumors that it will first be shown at Photokina in Cologne, Germany this September. Nikon has also said that it's making a full-frame mirrorless camera that could use the EVF, and it could also be unveiled at the same show. Other models from Fujifilm and Leica might come out around the same time, so it could be one of the most interesting Photokina shows in years.