Audi e-tron's optional side cameras will help maximize range

Making the e-tron as aerodynamic as possible is critical for Audi if it wants to meet its target range of 248.5 miles. The carmaker is also using a controllable cool-air inlet, adaptive air suspension and side air inlets to reduce resistance, with the measures combining to increase the range by almost 22 miles. But it's the cameras that are most intriguing. The option to install them will only be available in regions where Audi is legally permitted to offer them, Electrek noted. You can check out the virtual mirrors for yourself after the e-tron hits the market, which is scheduled to happen later this year.