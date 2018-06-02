Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Getty Images
save
Save
share

Recommended Reading: An NBA exec and some mysterious Twitter accounts

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
39m ago in Internet
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Getty Images

The curious case of Bryan Colangelo and the secret Twitter account
Ben Detrick,
The Ringer

Even though he won't admit it, one of the NBA's biggest stars, Kevin Durant, almost certainly used a burner Twitter account to clap back at the haters. That's relatively harmless, but what happens when a team president is accused of using a group of accounts that disclosed sensitive team info? The Ringer has the detailed story of Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo and some rather curious connections, including one account he's already admitted to using.

'Wolverine: The Long Night' opens up the possibilities for a Marvel Podcast Universe
Jordan White,
The Verge

Marvel's first foray into episodic scripted podcasts was really good, and it might mean there's more to come.

Here's how quickly Facebook rebuilt its profile on me
Alfred Ng,
CNET

Starting from scratch won't spare you from Facebook's data collection for long. A CNET reporter found out firsthand, without posting a single status update.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr