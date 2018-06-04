The original Apple Watch won't get watchOS 5's fancy new features

If you'll remember, the original iPhone also had a relatively short software lifespan. Its last update arrived in February 2010, or less than three years after the device hit the market. And like that iPhone, the initial Apple Watch just wasn't well-equipped for the future with a pokey processor and a dearth of hardware features. This may be less about pushing users to new hardware as it is being realistic -- recent versions of watchOS were already struggling a bit on the first-run model, and the situation wasn't going to get better with time.

Follow all the latest news from WWDC 2018 here!