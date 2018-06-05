Google's Lens AI camera is now a standalone app

Google has made good on its promise to release a standalone Lens app in the Play Store. The feature is already integrated on most Android phones, and the app doesn't come with any new features, so really it just serves as a quick launch for the platform. It's only available on devices with Marshmallow and above, and already many users are reporting that it's not working properly on some devices, but hey, it's Lens. The feature, which lets you identify artwork, landmarks and even dogs, hasn't always lived up to its promise as a computer vision platform. However, Google has recently launched a load of cool new Lens features, such as text integration and Style Match, so at least the separate app means that everyone will be able to play with them.