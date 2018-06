Netflix announced today that Orange is the New Black will return for its sixth season on July 27th. In a teaser for the season, which you can watch below, we see Litchfield Penitentiary in a state of destruction -- a hole in the ceiling, a smoking tear gas canister on the floor, a chicken (the chicken?) in the window -- as a prison bus drives away and a voice over says, "This is a whole new world." It looks like we're saying goodbye to Litchfield.