How the new ZenBook Pro compares to the MacBook Pro

With its thin build, UHD screen and new ScreenPad, ASUS' latest ZenBook Pro is firmly aimed at creative professionals. Of course, it'll have to contend with Apple's own Pro machine and its contextually adaptive TouchBar. While your ultimate buying decision may lie in whether you'd prefer the secondary display replace either your function keys or touchpad, it's worth taking a look at the table below to see what each machine packs on the inside — especially with this year's WWDC not bringing us anything in terms of updated hardware.
|ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580)
|Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2017) *
|Price
|Not available
|$2,399 / $2,799
|Dimensions
|14.37 x 9.49 x 0.74 inches (365 x 241 x 18.9 mm)
|13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm)
|Weight
|4.14 pounds (1.88 kg)
|4.02 pounds (1.83 kg)
|OS
|Windows 10
|macOS Sierra
|Display
|15.6-inch IPS LED
|15.4-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|1,920 x 1,080 (141.21 ppi) / 3,840 x 2,160 (282.42 ppi)
|2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5 / Core i7 / Core i9
|Intel Core i7 (2.8 GHz) / Core i7 (2.9 GHz)
|Memory
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|AMD Radeon Pro 555, Intel HD Graphics 630 / AMD Radeon Pro 560, Intel HD Graphics 630
|Storage
|512 GB / 1 TB SSD
|256 / 512 GB SSD
|Ports
|USB Type-A (x2), USB Type-C (x2), HDMI, microSD
|Thunderbolt 3 (x4)
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|71 WHr
|76 WHr, 10 hours
* Specs listed are for default configurations and do not include upgrade options available at checkout.
Click here to catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2018!