How the new ZenBook Pro compares to the MacBook Pro

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580) Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2017) * Price Not available $2,399 / $2,799 Dimensions 14.37 x 9.49 x 0.74 inches (365 x 241 x 18.9 mm) 13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm) Weight 4.14 pounds (1.88 kg) 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg) OS Windows 10 macOS Sierra Display 15.6-inch IPS LED 15.4-inch IPS LED Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 (141.21 ppi) / 3,840 x 2,160 (282.42 ppi) 2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi) Processor Intel Core i5 / Core i7 / Core i9 Intel Core i7 (2.8 GHz) / Core i7 (2.9 GHz) Memory 16 GB 16 GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti AMD Radeon Pro 555, Intel HD Graphics 630 / AMD Radeon Pro 560, Intel HD Graphics 630 Storage 512 GB / 1 TB SSD 256 / 512 GB SSD Ports USB Type-A (x2), USB Type-C (x2), HDMI, microSD Thunderbolt 3 (x4) Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 71 WHr 76 WHr, 10 hours

* Specs listed are for default configurations and do not include upgrade options available at checkout.

