Vizio's feature-packed P-series 4K TVs go on sale

Vizio set the hearts of AV lovers aflutter earlier this year when it announced its newest lineup of 4K TVs. The almost overwhelmingly-large range features full-array backlighting, vast color spectrums, Dolby Vision, voice activation and smart home controls, with prices ranging from $350 to $2,600. Some of the models hit the shelves straight away, while would-be buyers were made to wait for others, namely the P-series, which has now finally arrived in stores.
Available in 55", 65" and 75", the high-end bezel-less 4K TVs are available from VIZIO.com and retailers including Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club and Target. Canadian shoppers can pick one up in Costco. The 55" rings up at $900, the 65" at $1,300 and the 75" at $2,500. So there's a fairly significant price jump between sizes, but even the largest size represents exceptional value for the tech that's packed into it.