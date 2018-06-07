Google Pixel 3 XL leak hints at a deep display notch

The firmware suggests there won't be any dramatic leaps forward in specs. This developer model comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which isn't that much different than the existing phone. It's possible Google could bump up the specs, but we wouldn't count on it given that the company has likely locked down the design at this point

If a previous Bloomberg scoop was accurate, you could expect to see the finished version of the phone in October. The main question at this stage is pricing. Will the new screen command a premium, or will Google try to keep costs in check? We wouldn't expect a price hike given that most features seem familiar, but it's difficult to rule anything out.