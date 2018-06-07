MSI’s 25-inch gaming display is absurdly fast

MSI has unveiled a 25-inch, 1080p NVIDIA G-Sync-compatible display with a scorching 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 millisecond response time. As you'd expect with those specs, the Oculux NXG251 (yes, that's the name) is aimed at eSports professionals and wannabes, so the $599 price tag reflects its high-end purpose. For that sum, however, gamers can expect a near-instant, lag-free response time and ghost-free images, even at 200 fps gaming speeds.
There are a number of TVs that can do 240 Hz, but not many displays. MSI's biggest competition here is the Alienware 25 display, the AOC AGON AG251FZ, the Viewsonic XG2530 and a few others. All of those monitors, include MSI's, rock 25-inch, 1080p, 240 Hz TN panels. The Oculux NXG251, however, seems to edge them all with a 0.5 millisecond response time.
MSI also unveiled the Optix MAG491C, a 144Hz, 3-millisecond gaming monitor with 3,840 x 1,080 resolution, essentially two full HD monitors welded together. While the ultrawide resolution might seem a bit weird, it's perfect for wide screen gaming, or to simulate dual or triple monitors without the bezels in between. It matches most of the specs of Samsung's 49-inch CHG90 monitor (other than its 1-millisecond response time), but is significantly cheaper at $999 compared to $1,499 -- assuming you have the desk space.
