Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Sprint is offering $15 unlimited plans for new customers

Speeds are limited to 480p video, throttled for congestion and the deal is only on for a short time.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

If you're looking for an inexpensive phone plan and you're willing to switch carriers to get it, Sprint may be the best option right now. The company just announced a new limited-time deal that will give you unlimited data, talk and text for $15 a month per line, provided it's new service and you use AutoPay.

While the ad copy stresses that there's no catch to the deal, you will be limited to 480p video, music up to 500 Kbps and gaming streams up to 2 Mbps. You'll also have your data speed de-prioritized if the network gets congested. You can bring your own phone or purchase one via Sprint, and the $15 per month excludes taxes, surcharges and any roaming fees, of course. Sprint promises that it's doing its best to improve its speed, coverage and reliability. It also brags that it wants to launch the first mobile 5G network in the US starting in 2019.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr