Your BFF Bitmoji stickers now work outside Snapchat on iOS

If you have an iOS device, you'll soon be able to use graphics a lot more personalized than emoji when chatting with friends. For the first time ever, Friendmojis -- Bitmoji stickers that feature you and a friend -- will be available outside of Snapchat. You'll be able to access you and your friend's mini mes through the Bitmoji keyboard for iOS, though both of you should have created cartoon versions of yourselves, of course. Also, you'll have to make sure your Snapchat account is linked with your Bitmoji app, because the options you'll find in the keyboard depends on your friend network on the ephemeral messaging service.