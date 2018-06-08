Uber is set to join the San Francisco scooter craze

While Axios' report is light on details, Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi mentioned the possibility of getting into the scooter game during Recode's Code Conference. "Let's create a cheaper form of transportation from A to B, and for you to come to Uber, and Uber not just being about cars, and Uber not being about what the best solution for us is, but really being about the best solution," he said. When asked if he meant bikes and scooters with that statement, he replied with "Bikes, perhaps scooters."

Uber bought San Francisco bike-sharing service Jump earlier this year, so only its scooter venture isn't confirmed yet. If it truly applied for a permit to join the program, it could go against perennial rival Lyft, which previous reports said is also looking to offer scooters in San Francisco.