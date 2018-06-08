Show More Results

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
Xbox One 'Skip Ahead' ring tests features months before release

Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
39m ago in Gadgetry
The Microsoft Corp. Xbox One X video game console sits on display during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Insider program on Xbox One is a few years old now and just keeps rolling out new features for testing by early adopters. Now Microsoft has announced that it's giving participants a chance to try features that are even further away from their scheduled release date with a new "Alpha - Skip Ahead" ring of testers.

There's no word on exactly which features people will be able to test, but there's traditionally one or two new items coming in a Winter-window update, and isn't there some kind of event just around the corner where Microsoft might make such an announcement? If you value life on the bleeding edge over stability -- or just have multiple consoles and can afford to have one that's running far-future test builds -- you will see the option to enroll "in the coming weeks" if you're an Alpha tester already, and later by invitation for others.

Xbox One Insider Program

