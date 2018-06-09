Airbnb lets hosts offer their homes for future emergencies

The test run will also include in-person preparedness recruiting and training as well as a "new operational protocol" for emergencies that includes management teams. The pilot is poised to expand to other cities after the San Jose launch.

There's a strong incentive to do this: it builds good will at a time when some cities are still giving Airbnb the cold shoulder. At the same time, there's no question this could be useful during earthquakes or other scenarios where there may be an urgent need for places to stay.