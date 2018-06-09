Of course ‘Battlefield V’ is getting a battle royale mode

EA started off its EA Play show at E3 answering a question on everyone's lips: Will Battlefield V follow the shooter vogue and have its own battle royale mode? Yes, yes it will. While the game's leads introducing the feature offered no details, the franchise's Twitter account tweeted that it will have team play and vehicles. Time will tell if the game puts its own spin on the mode or is just trying to cash in on the zeitgeist, but at least it won't have loot boxes.