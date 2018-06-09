Show More Results

'Unravel Two' is a cooperative sequel and it's out right now

The sequel introduces a second playable yarn character.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago in Personal Computing
Timothy J. Seppala / Engadget

Yarny is back, right here and right now. Unravel Two is the sequel to 2016's Unravel, an adorable and emotional platformer starring a tiny character made out of bright red yarn, developed by indie studio Coldwood Interactive. The new game introduces a second, blue Yarny. Players are able to control both characters or puzzle out the entire thing with a friend in co-op mode. And best of all, Unravel Two is available today on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One for $20, published via EA Originals.

On-stage at EA Play 2018, developers introduced Unravel Two as a game about optimism and togetherness, loss and love, darkness and light. It begins on a down note, with Yarny losing everything, but Coldwood Interactive promised it's a joyful, playful game overall. Both characters work together to traverse forests, fires, water and other dangerous terrain, using the yarn dangling from their bodies to solve spatial puzzles.

EA has embraced the indie community in recent years, establishing its EA Originals publishing label in 2016 with a focus on bringing games from smaller teams to market. It's published Fe, A Way Out and Unravel, and Sea of Solitude is incoming in early 2019.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

In this article: av, e3, e32018, ea, ElectronicArts, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing
By Jessica Conditt @JessConditt

Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

