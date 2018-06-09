'Unravel Two' is a cooperative sequel and it's out right now

On-stage at EA Play 2018, developers introduced Unravel Two as a game about optimism and togetherness, loss and love, darkness and light. It begins on a down note, with Yarny losing everything, but Coldwood Interactive promised it's a joyful, playful game overall. Both characters work together to traverse forests, fires, water and other dangerous terrain, using the yarn dangling from their bodies to solve spatial puzzles.

EA has embraced the indie community in recent years, establishing its EA Originals publishing label in 2016 with a focus on bringing games from smaller teams to market. It's published Fe, A Way Out and Unravel, and Sea of Solitude is incoming in early 2019.

