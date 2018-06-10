'Gears of War 5' is coming to Xbox in 2019

Gears 5 follows on from 2016's "Gears of War 4," the first title since Microsoft acquired the franchise from Epic Games back in 2016. The new title is "going back to where it all began" and follows a new, female protagonist as she and her squad attempt to unravel the mystery of the Locust's origins. Can. Not. Wait.

Additionally, Microsoft announced that it will soon be releasing a pair of spinoff titles. "Gears Tactics" will offer RTS action (think Gears of War meet Xcom) while "Gears Pop" will enable players to slaughter the Locust horde as an adorable Funko Pop avatar. The latter game boasts "explosive, cover-based gameplay, distinctive and powerful ultimate abilities, and deep metagame deck-building for strategy fans who love charming visuals, exciting action strategy, and real-time play," Funko president Brian Mariotti told The Verge.

