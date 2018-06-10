"Gears of War' is getting its own PC-only tactics game

Experience Gears like never before.



Gears Tactics is a true PC strategy game where brutal action meets turn-based tactics. #XboxE3 pic.twitter.com/AViOsy6BaI — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) June 10, 2018

Branching the franchise out in new directions is part of a greater overhaul -- for instance, the games have been rebranded as Gears (dropping Of War in perpetuity). Microsoft tapped Splash Damage, a UK studio that handled PC ports of earlier games in the series, to make Gears Tactics. It's the first in the franchise to be designed from the ground-up as a PC title, and while it looks and feels a bit like XCOM, The Verge noted, it's still got Gears mainstays like cover-based combat and massive boss battles. There's no release date yet -- a blog post rounding up E3 announcements noted it's too early in the game's development to declare.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!