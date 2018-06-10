'Sea of Thieves' is getting two DLCs this summer

Microsoft wasn't going to let E3 go by without mentioning new content for Sea of Thieves. At its Xbox press conference today, we got a glimpse at the forthcoming "Cursed Sails" and "Forsaken Shores." New lands look super dark, with plenty of fire, ash and a host of cursed adventurers. We found out in April that updates would prioritize new maps over perks, and that certainly seems to be the case here. While "Forsaken Shores" won't be available until September, "Cursed Sails" is set to arrive next month. Get a taste of what's coming to Xbox and Windows 10 via the trailer below.