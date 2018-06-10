'Sekiro' is the latest game from the studio behind 'Dark Souls'

"Looks like death is not your fate just yet," an ominous voice proclaims.

Unfortunately, the trailer Activision and FromSoftware showed during the Xbox event didn't provide a ton of detail about gameplay, other than there's loads of sword fighting, grappling hook acrobatics and some huge bosses. And what appears to be a big ass snake. Basically, you can expect a blend of ninja skills, stealth, vertical traversing and brutal head-to-head combat to dominate gameplay.

"Take Revenge. Restore your honor. Kill Ingeniously," reads FromSoftware's description of the new title.

We're sure to find out more this week at E3, including what the heck you're fighting for. What we do know is that the game will arrive in 2019.





It's finally been revealed: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. pic.twitter.com/DO0HSV2iB5 — Xbox (@Xbox) June 10, 2018

