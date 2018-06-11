‘Babylon’s Fall’ is the next Square Enix PlatinumGames collaboration

The trailer showed during the stream seems to show a massive timeline of back history for the game world, along with fascinating artwork and giant creatures battling with swords. The timeline starts with a shot of the Helos Empire on a map, which could mean the new game is connected to Attack on Titan in some way. CE 5000 is noted as the discovery of the "oversoul," while a World War occurs in CE5112. In CE5450, Gaia turns against mankind and punishes everyone on the Day of Judgement. Two giant warriors clash in CE5475 on what the trailer calls "Awakening." The fictional world then experiences a Rebirth in CE5500, which is where the trailer ends and the game, apparently, will begin.

