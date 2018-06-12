Amazon offers first details about its 'Lord of the Rings' series

The studio head also acknowledged that Amazon was "right in the middle" of conversations with Peter Jackson to gauge his possible involvement in the series. The company might even shoot in New Zealand, and the company has talked to Simon Tolkien "for a couple of hours." While none of this is certain (Amazon hasn't even settled on its writers), it knows that it can't ignore either J.R.R. Tolkien's original works or the movie adaptations.

Other tidbits? Things may solidify within a month, and the current plan is for "one big series" rather than a slew of niche stories. The one certainty is that it will be a long while before Amazon has something it can show.