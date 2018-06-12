'Daemon X Machina' brings stylized mechs to Switch in 2019

This new title is brought to you via Marvelous Games, with Kenichiro Tsukuda from the Armored Core series acting as producer. Another big name for mecha fans will be Shoji Kawamori of Macross and Escaflowne fame, who's been enlisted to do the concept designs, while character designer Yusuke Kozaki of the last few Fire Emblem games (and Pokémon Go) is on board as well. Soulcalibur composer Junichi Nakatsuru is doing the music alongside Rio Hamamoto from Tekken. Directors Ken Awata and Ken Karube previously worked on Monster Hunter: Stories and a few other fantasy games, but this will be their first time working on something more firmly in the science fiction realm.

Not much more information was given about the game itself, save that we can expect to see it on the Switch in 2019.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!