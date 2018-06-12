Instagram starts selling products in your Stories

The addition could be irksome if your favorite social media star uses this as an excuse to start hawking products in Stories. And you know this could spark a flood of Stories from companies that were previously content to advertise with photos. At the same time, this could be helpful if you already take a liking to a brand. If you're a hypebeast, for instance, you've probably followed your favorite shoe brands on Instagram for a while -- why not see that footwear in videos before you buy?