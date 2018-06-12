Show More Results

Watch the PlayStation E3 media briefing in under 11 minutes

Come to church to see "The Last of Us 2" and "Death Stranding" gameplay.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
15m ago in AV
Sony's Playstation E3 press conference was an unusual affair, set up in a small, church or dance-hall venue with pew-like benches for participants. It turns out that the room was nearly identical to a scene from The Last of Us 2 the (very violent) game that kicked off the atmospheric press conference. From there, we got deep dives on Kojima Productions' Death Stranding, Spider-Man from Insomniac, and Sucker Punch's samurai combat game Ghost of Tsushima. Luckily, you don't have to cram yourself into the tiny venue -- you can catch it here in less than 11 minutes.

