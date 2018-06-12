'Sable' is the best the apocalypse has looked all E3

This is #SableGame, a coming-of-age adventure and exploration game by @ShedworksGreg and @ShedworksDan, coming 2019. pic.twitter.com/P5lzu9Ytan — Raw Fury doing E3 stuff (@rawfury) June 11, 2018

There's a lot to love in this first look, especially for an industry still peeling itself away from overindulging in 8- and 16-bit graphics. The graphical style is a particular cell-shading imitating thin-lined French and Belgian comics, and it's hard not to see Mœbius' influence in both the art and rugged tech and ruin-filled wastelands. We don't see much from the trailer -- and it's stylish enough that it's unclear whether we're watching a mocked-up cinematic or actual gameplay -- but the looming scope and scale give it a very Nausicaa vibe. Sable comes out in 2019, though it's uncertain which platforms it will grace.

