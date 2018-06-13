Bob Ross can mellow you out through a mobile app

Be honest: if you've watched Bob Ross' The Joy of Painting, it was probably more for his ultra-relaxing voice than his artistic advice. More than a few people have admitted to nodding off to his episodes. If so, you'll be glad to hear that his dulcet tones are available on-demand through your phone. Calm has released an officially approved Bob Ross Sleep Story recording for its mobile app (simply titled Painting With Bob Ross) that, as you might guess, uses snippets from the artist's PBS show to help your slumber. You no longer have to leave a YouTube video open or find a way to grab the raw audio.
The company is well aware of why you're listening and made sure to include the brush strokes, knife scraping and palette dabs that send tingles down your spine. Naturally, you'll also find the universal bits of wisdom Ross would string throughout his painting sessions.
There's more on the way, too. Calm plans two more Ross-themed Sleep Stories in the summer, and has teased the possibility of more if these three prove to be successful. Whether or not they do, it's good to see Ross' sleep-inducing legacy (which he fully embraced) carry on in a thoroughly modern way.