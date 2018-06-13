Bob Ross can mellow you out through a mobile app

The company is well aware of why you're listening and made sure to include the brush strokes, knife scraping and palette dabs that send tingles down your spine. Naturally, you'll also find the universal bits of wisdom Ross would string throughout his painting sessions.

There's more on the way, too. Calm plans two more Ross-themed Sleep Stories in the summer, and has teased the possibility of more if these three prove to be successful. Whether or not they do, it's good to see Ross' sleep-inducing legacy (which he fully embraced) carry on in a thoroughly modern way.