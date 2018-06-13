Google's latest VR Spotlight story watches you

Piggy is available both through Google's Spotlight Stories mobile apps as well as Daydream, Steam and HTC's Viveport. You probably won't see it come to YouTube, since the very premise depends on the character responding to the viewer.

This isn't the only tale in the works. Google is promising a "sneak peek" on June 14th for Age of Sail (below), a more realistic story about a lonely sailor (played by Ian McShane) who rescues a teen (Cathy Ang) and finds "redemption and hope in his darkest hours." The company hasn't provided much more detail about how you'll experience this project, but it noted that this was its "most visually complex and longest" story to date. In other words, it's becoming more ambitious as it experiments with more storytelling formats.