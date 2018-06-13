Show More Results
The World Cup starts June 14th. Find out the best ways to watch!

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Double Fine Productions
save
Save
share

'Grim Fandango Remastered' and 'Broken Age' are headed to Switch

Two Tim Schafer classics are coming to Nintendo's console.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
39m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Double Fine Productions

Two point-and-click titles from Tim Schafer's studio Double Fine Productions will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The first, Grim Fandango Remastered, is a revised version of the classic title for modern platforms that came out in 2015, while the two-part Broken Age marked Schafer's triumphant return to adventure games. Double Fine didn't announce when either would come to the Switch.

The announcement came alongside a night of performances commemorating Grim Fandango's 20th anniversary. The original voice cast assembled for a live reading of a slice of the game's script backed by music from the title's soundtrack composer Peter McConnell and Clint Bajakian. The night had another guest: Jack Black, who had lent voices to Double Fine games Brutal Legend and Broken Age, showed up to add to the cast. Watch the full event below:

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr