NASA’s unmanned drone had its first solo flight in public airspace

NASA's remotely-piloted Ikhana aircraft flew in public airspace for the first time without a chase aircraft. Typically, one follows the large drone when it flies in parts of the sky zoned for use by commercial and private pilots, but the FAA granted the space agency a waiver to test out several key technologies they've been developing for years detect and avoid other aircraft. They wanted to know if this baby bird could fly on its own among piloted planes, and it passed the test.