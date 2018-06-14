Amazon's DeepLens AI learning camera is now on sale for $250

You get the usual array of I/O ports and wireless options necessary for app development, including Micro HDMI, USB 2.0, a 2D microphone array and dual-band WiFi. Amazon said you don't necessarily need machine learning or computer vision experience, and proved it by running a hackathon, with most teams never having done any AI programming before.

DeepLens supports a number of Amazon's AI services, including Greengrass, TensorFlow and SageMaker, its latest machine learning tool (below). It comes with project templates that can distinguish between 20 objects, a face detection module, and another that can recognize around 30 actions like guitar playing (Amazon has a convenient guide here that makes it all look pretty simple.) As mentioned, you can now now order the camera today in the US (it should come elsewhere later) for $250.