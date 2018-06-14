Google is helping users limit targeted ads

When ads do pop up, you'll also have a better explanation for their presence. The "why this ad?" link is now available on every service that shows Google ads, as well as 'almost all" of the sites and apps that partner with Google on ads. If you're scratching your head at a YouTube promo, you'll know the reasoning behind its appearance and will have a quick way to tweak your settings if you'd rather not see that ad again.

The rework could be a helpful addition if you're worried that Google's ad targeting is a little too on the nose. It's also a hedge against mounting pressure for Google to do more. The company has come under scrutiny multiple times for its approach to privacy as of late, and this could prove that it's making a serious effort to address your concerns.