Image credit: Mat Smith / Engadget
I need one of 8Bitdo's incredibly tiny Switch controllers

I'll take mine in GameBoy grey please.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
51m ago in Gadgetry
Mat Smith / Engadget

It's generally quiet on the hardware front at E3 2018, cardboard arcade cabinets aside. There are always people shopping for controllers, however, and 8Bitdo is adding to its generally excellent third-party Bluetooth controllers with the Zero 2, a retro-styled controller with motion controls, glossy color options and even a slot for your keychain. And it's actually small enough to warrant attaching it to something.

Gallery: 8BitDo Zero 2 controllers for Nintendo Switch | 3 Photos

3

Besides Nintendo's Switch, where these could certainly come in handy for multiplayer titles with more than two gamers, the Bluetooth connection means they're also a very portable option for hardware controls for your smartphone. (Naturally, Windows PCs and Macs are also doable.)

Unfortunately, I could only handle dummy models here at E3, so any comments about how it feels are pretty moot right now. It's a little cramped, but it looks like it will be useable enough for Mario Kart and other games with relatively simple controls -- responsive Hadouken input still TBC. I'm hopeful I'll get to test one out for real before the selection goes on sale later this year -- and hopefully the price tag will appear, too.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

In this article: 8bitdo, BluetoothController, e32018, gadgetry, gadgets, gameboy, gaming, gear, hands-on, nintendo, zero2
By Mat Smith @thatmatsmith

Mat once failed an audition to be the Milkybar Kid, an advert creation that pushed white chocolate on gluttonous British children. Two decades later, having repressed that early rejection, he moved to Japan, learned the language, earned his black belt in Judo and returned to UK, and soon joined Engadget's European team. After a few years leading Engadget's coverage from Japan, reporting on high-tech toilets and robot restaurants as Senior Editor, he now heads up our UK bureau in London.

