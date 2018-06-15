'Fortnite' on Switch still holds up against Xbox One X version

Over the course of the 11 minute video, narrator "Tom" runs a single game of Fortnite on both consoles, recording what he can see. The Switch version runs at 30 frames per second (fps), while the Xbox One X typically sees a 60 fps speed, though both consoles see frame drops and slowdowns in areas with a large amount of competitors. The Switch runs the game at 1080p when docked, and 720p when mobile, but as the narrator notes, the smaller screen makes this somewhat of a non-issue. The draw distance (the amount of environment you can see ahead of you as you run through the world) is lower on the Switch, with things like grass and trees popping into your viewpoint as you move closer to it. Shadows, too, are much less sharp on Nintendo's device.

Ultimately, though, Tom notes that none of the graphical issues (aside from fps drops in heavily populated areas) are enough to eschew the hybrid console as a fantastic mobile version of the game. If you want high-end graphics and frame rate, you'll want to still play on your Xbox One X most of the time, then drop into the game on the go via your Switch, without sacrificing too much in terms of your ability to stay competitive on the island. Be sure to watch the whole video for more specifics and some fun visual comparisons.