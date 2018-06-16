Foxconn establishes its North American headquarters in Milwaukee

The plans come hot on the heels of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee launching a co-op program where engineering students will travel to Taiwan to study at Chung Yuan Christian University and work at a Foxconn facility before finishing their degrees. The program starts this fall with five students who'll work at Foxconn in Wisconsin before heading to Taiwan in February. Foxconn has also opened the possibility of programs in other Midwestern universities.

It's no secret as to why Foxconn chose Wisconsin for all these initiatives: the state offered a total $3 billion in tax breaks over the next 15 years. It's not exactly a selfless gesture. All the same, it could have a significant effect on domestic tech manufacturing and the products you buy.