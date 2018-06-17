3D world-building tool SculptVR makes its way to PSVR

SculptVR already provides creative minds a way to conjure up Minecraft-like worlds with detailed 3D sculptures on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Google Daydream. Now, it's also giving PlayStation VR fans the tools they need to bring their imagination to life. The application will be available for Sony's virtual reality platform on June 19th, allowing you to create any 3D object you want using PSVR's controllers. Drawing with controllers may sound daunting, but SculptVR founder Nathan Rowe said it could actually be easier than drawing 2D images.
See, when you draw in 2D, you need to have an understanding of perspective, light and shadows. But when you draw in 3D using the application, you can simply recreate what you see in real life: SculptVR can take care of the perspective and shading for you. And if you want to create big detailed worlds, that's no problem, as well -- you can draw huge landscapes and add tiny details, which viewers can see when they zoom in.
Rowe explained:
"...you can build a rocky, snow-capped mountain with a stream flowing down its face. Along the stream, barely even visible from the mountaintop, is a farmhouse. In the house is a vase full of flowers resting on the kitchen table, and on one of the flowers is a spotted ladybug. That's the power of SculptrVR's multi-scale voxel engine."
If that doesn't sound like your kind of art, though, another option launched on PSVR just a few days ago, as well: painting application CoolPaintrVR. Hopefully, these applications' arrival is only the beginning, and PSVR gets access to more creative tools in the future.