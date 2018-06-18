Hulu orders revenge drama pilot from 'Handmaid's Tale' producer

Given the criticism levied at the second season of The Handmaid's Tale over its frequent violence, whether viewers are interested in seeing more of that (as we'd expect given Reprisal's concept) is a key question. Hulu is undoubtedly eager to follow up on the huge, Emmy-winning success of The Handmaid's Tale, and another drama with a strong-willed woman at the center might be the way forward. It's early days for Reprisal though (we don't even know who's playing that badass main character yet), and it may never see the light of day if the pilot somehow isn't up to scratch.