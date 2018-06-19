Show More Results

Image credit: Sony
Some of the most popular PS4 titles now cost just $20

'PlayStation Hits’ includes ‘Bloodborne’ and ‘Metal Gear Solid V.’
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
Sony

In keeping with tradition, Sony has introduced a selection of best-selling PS4 games for a discount. 'PlayStation Hits' will offer titles like Metal Gear Solid V, Doom, Bloodborne and Uncharted 4 for $20. The game line will be available online and in stores -- just look for the red banner at the top of the box.

Thus far, the collection includes a range of console-exclusive, popular, old and some (relatively) recent games. If you missed them the first time around, titles like The Last of Us Remastered, Yakuza Kiwami or Street Fighter V might be worth the $20.

It's no surprise Sony is launching this line now as this console generation starts winding down. Despite launching the mid-generation PS4 Pro two years ago, if Microsoft is indeed planning to release its next fully-fledged system in 2020, now might be the time to sample current hits before the gaming industry gears up for the next wave of consoles.

