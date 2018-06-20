Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Alexander Koerner via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Instagram takes on Snapchat and YouTube with IGTV

Get ready to watch lengthy, curated videos from creators on the app.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
6m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Alexander Koerner via Getty Images

Where there's smoke, there's fire. For Instagram, that smoke recently came in the form of rumors about it launching a feature to host curated, long-form videos in its app. And well, there's fire, alright. Today, at an event in San Francisco, Instagram made its new video hub official. As expected, this is all about giving certain users the ability to upload videos that are longer than a minute (up to an hour), in a dedicated space that will be called IGVT.

This move shouldn't come as a surprise, considering that Instagram hasn't been coy about its plans to become more than just a photo-sharing app. The company launched Stories and live broadcasts in 2016, which have since become two of its most popular features. It's no surprise, then, that Instagram wants to expand its video efforts and use that as a tool to continue growing at a rapid pace. With more than TKTK users, the new hub will have no trouble appealing to creators who want to reach a massive audience, especially one driven by younger generations.

Developing...

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr