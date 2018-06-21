Bose puts crowdfunded 'sleepbuds' on sale for $250

If you're the type who can't sleep with even the tiniest noise, it might be worth investing $249 in a pair. (It was available at a much lower price for its earliest Indiegogo backers, but that ship has sailed.) However, they don't double as noise-canceling earphones you can use to listen to music and were really just created to help you sleep. You're not getting a multi-purpose device for your money.

Bose's sleepbuds use low-energy Bluetooth to connect to Android or iOS devices, where you can use the company's Sleep app to select the sound you want, set the volume and change preferences. The earbuds have 16 hours of battery life, and you can put them in their charging case when they run out. They're now available in the US and Canada at Bose stores, bose.com and select resellers, and they're making their way to select markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mexico and Latin America this fall.