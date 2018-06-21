Google makes it easier to manage your account on Android

Crucially, you now don't have to guess at where you need to go to find a specific setting. There's a new search feature that can point you in the right direction. Look for "password" and you'll see both where to change your password as well as the way to manage your saved passwords. This isn't a completely novel feature, but it could be helpful if you're looking for an obscure option.

Every Android user can check out the new Google Account today. Web and iOS users will have to wait until sometime "later this year." You may not need to use this very often, but Google is no doubt hoping that this will make for a smoother experience when you do use it -- and that's important when you're often making changes that could have a drastic impact on how you use multiple services.