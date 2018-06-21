Google Assistant no longer needs every 'hey' and 'OK'

The approach works by leaving Assistant active for no more than eight seconds if it doesn't hear speech. It'll stay active as long as it believes that you're talking, and will keep the LEDs lit on your Home speaker as long as it's listening for your voice.

This doesn't include Google's vaunted multiple actions (where you can perform multiple commands at once). There's also no word on when other languages will work with Continued Conversation. All the same, it's an important step toward making Assistant feel more human-like. That, in turn, could make it welcoming to users who might be put off by the robotic language they've had to use with Assistant in the past.