Snapchat Spectacles' exported clips now come in different formats

Snapchat's Spectacles have always been able to export photos and video clips you can post online, but they only used to come in one variant: round with a white frame. Now, the camera-equipped eyewear finally has a handful of export format options to choose from. In addition to being able to export circular images against a white background, Spectacles can now also generate square-shaped and widescreen photos and videos. But if you're really, really fond of round-shaped media, you can also choose to export images in the same circular format, but with a black frame.
You can export media within Memories by pressing on a Spectacles Story -- the new options will then pop up, so you can choose the format you want. Take note that they'll only appear as full-screen videos and photos when you rotate your phone if they're posted on Snapchat. On other platforms, they'll retain their shapes and frames no matter how you view them.
Since the update is rolling out to Snapchat for iOS and Android, you'll be able to access the new options even if you have the first version of the device instead of the newer one. Snapchat says it's making its way to the apps "slowly," though, so it may take some time before you can try the new formats for yourself.