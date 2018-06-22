Supreme Court ruling requires search warrant for phone location data

The ruling was 5-4 with Chief Justice Roberts joining the court's four liberals. In a rare move, the court's other conservatives each filed separate dissents. — NPR (@NPR) June 22, 2018

This is important because it means now a prosecutor can't just get the location data of a suspect without written approval from a judge. As Bloomberg notes, this ruling comes in favor of Timothy Ivory Carpenter, who argued that prosecuting attorneys violated the Constitution after obtaining four months of location data, which showed he was near where armed robberies had taken place.

This case first came to light back in 2014 when Carpenter was convicted of multiple armed robberies and was sentenced to 116 years in prison. The verdict was made after the prosecution obtained Carpenter's cell-location data via the Stored Communications Act, not a warrant. Last June, the Supreme Court announced that it'd hear this case during its next session, which began in October.

Effectively, the Supreme Court's decision reverses the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling from 2012 that said people shouldn't have a reasonable expectation of privacy for data transmitted by a voluntarily purchased phone. Among the dissenters was George W. Bush appointee Samuel Alito. He said that the Fourth Amendment restricts the conduct of the Federal Government and the States -- not private actors.

"But today, some of the greatest threats to individual privacy may come from powerful private companies that collect and sometimes misuse vast quantities of data about the lives of ordinary Americans," he said. "If today's decision encourages the public to think that this Court can protect them from this looming threat to their privacy, the decision will mislead as well as disrupt."

