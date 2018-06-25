Amazon expands Prime discounts to all Whole Foods stores this week

The company says that since starting the program in May, Prime members have collectively saved millions of dollars. "Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive -- in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we've seen," Prime VP Cem Sibay said in a statement.

Discounts are also applicable to Prime members who order groceries from Whole Foods through Prime Now. Currently, that two-hour delivery service is only available in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Richmond, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Virginia Beach, but Amazon plans to expand the service to more cities throughout the year.

To use your Prime discounts at Whole Foods, you'll need to download the Whole Foods app, sign in with your Amazon account and then scan the app's Prime Code when you check out. Alternatively, you can also opt to use your phone number at checkout.