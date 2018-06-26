Barbie's latest career path is robotics engineering

"Our mission is to empower youth to become the makers of tomorrow through coding, and the Barbie brand is an ideal partner to help us introduce programming to a large number of kids in a fun, engaging way," Tynker CEO Krishna Vedati said in a statement. "It's critical that all young learners have an opportunity to explore the possibilities available in STEM fields, and Tynker's Barbie programming experience is a valuable tool to introduce kids of all ages to these concepts while building their coding skills."

Throughout the year, Mattel will also support the robotic workshops put on by Black Girls Code, debut more Tynker coding lessons and publish a coding e-book for kids.

Robotics Engineer Barbie is available today in four skin tones. You can learn more about Mattel's coding partnership with Tynker here.